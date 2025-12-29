Germany's defence ministry has condemned "unacceptable" abuses in an elite paratrooper regiment amid ongoing investigations into alleged sexual misconduct and right-wing extremism.
The probe into the unit based in the southwestern town of Zweibruecken was launched after two women soldiers filed a complaint in June, the army confirmed.
The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung daily said on Monday that several dozen soldiers were being investigated for abuses, including sexual assault, "right-wing extremist and antisemitic incidents", violent rituals and using hard drugs.
Defence ministry spokesperson Kenneth Harms said disciplinary action had been taken against several members of the regiment, there had been "initial dismissals", and the commander had been replaced this year.
"To be perfectly clear, right-wing extremism and inappropriate sexual behaviour are the offences in question," he said. "Neither is acceptable in the Bundeswehr, and it is therefore imperative to investigate the incidents thoroughly.
"Anyone who has committed misconduct or even criminal offences, or who, as a superior, has looked the other way or tolerated such behaviour, will be dealt with appropriately."
‘Disciplinary measures’
An army spokesperson later said that investigations had been conducted against 55 suspects and dismissal proceedings initiated against 19, of whom three had already left the service.
"A total of 16 cases have been referred to the public prosecutor's office," she added. "Disciplinary measures have also been imposed in 16 cases, and the military disciplinary prosecutor's office has opened preliminary investigations in 20 cases."
State prosecutors in Zweibruecken said in November they were looking into accusations against 19 soldiers as part of the probe, and a spokesperson on Monday said the status of the investigations "has remained largely unchanged since then".
Germany has seen previous incidents of extremism in the armed forces.
An elite army commando force was dissolved in 2020 after revelations that some of its members harboured neo-Nazi sympathies.
Europe's largest economy is looking to revamp its armed forces and recently agreed on a new military service model to attract more recruits.