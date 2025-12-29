Germany's defence ministry has condemned "unacceptable" abuses in an elite paratrooper regiment amid ongoing investigations into alleged sexual misconduct and right-wing extremism.

The probe into the unit based in the southwestern town of Zweibruecken was launched after two women soldiers filed a complaint in June, the army confirmed.

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung daily said on Monday that several dozen soldiers were being investigated for abuses, including sexual assault, "right-wing extremist and antisemitic incidents", violent rituals and using hard drugs.

Defence ministry spokesperson Kenneth Harms said disciplinary action had been taken against several members of the regiment, there had been "initial dismissals", and the commander had been replaced this year.

"To be perfectly clear, right-wing extremism and inappropriate sexual behaviour are the offences in question," he said. "Neither is acceptable in the Bundeswehr, and it is therefore imperative to investigate the incidents thoroughly.

"Anyone who has committed misconduct or even criminal offences, or who, as a superior, has looked the other way or tolerated such behaviour, will be dealt with appropriately."

‘Disciplinary measures’