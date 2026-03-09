Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, to discuss recent regional developments, including the interception of a missile heading to Türkiye.
Erdogan told Pezeshkian on Monday that the violation of Türkiye's airspace "cannot be excused for any reason whatsoever" and that "Türkiye will continue to take all necessary measures against this," Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.
The call came after the Turkish National Defence Ministry said Monday that a ballistic missile fired from Iran that entered Turkish airspace was neutralised by NATO air and missile defence assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean.
Türkiye is "negatively affected" by conflicts in which it is not a party, Erdogan also told his Iranian counterpart.
Ankara does not approve of the "unlawful interventions" against Iran and Iran's targeting of countries in the region, Erdogan stressed, adding that targeting brotherly countries "is not in anyone's interest" and "these actions must end."
'Deep sorrow'
Erdogan stressed the need to reopen the door to diplomacy and said that Türkiye has been working actively to help facilitate diplomatic engagement in the region.
During the call, he also expressed "deep sorrow" over a deadly February 28 strike on a girls' school in Iran's southern city of Minab.
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the US is "investigating" the attack, while Israel has denied involvement.
US-Israeli strikes against Iran began on February 28, killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top security officials.
Erdogan also reiterated his condolences for the passing of Khamenei and expressed hope that the selection of Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran's new supreme leader would contribute to peace and stability in the region.
For his part, Pezeshkian said the missiles that entered Turkish airspace were not of Iranian origin and that Iranian authorities would conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident.