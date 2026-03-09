Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, to discuss recent regional developments, including the interception of a missile heading to Türkiye.

Erdogan told Pezeshkian on Monday that the violation of Türkiye's airspace "cannot be excused for any reason whatsoever" and that "Türkiye will continue to take all necessary measures against this," Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

The call came after the Turkish National Defence Ministry said Monday that a ballistic missile fired from Iran that entered Turkish airspace was neutralised by NATO air and missile defence assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Türkiye is "negatively affected" by conflicts in which it is not a party, Erdogan also told his Iranian counterpart.

Ankara does not approve of the "unlawful interventions" against Iran and Iran's targeting of countries in the region, Erdogan stressed, adding that targeting brotherly countries "is not in anyone's interest" and "these actions must end."

'Deep sorrow'