WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
Erdogan to Pezeshkian: Violation of Türkiye's airspace 'cannot be excused for any reason'
The Turkish President says that Ankara doesn't approve of attacks against Iran, and that his country is actively working to facilitate diplomacy.
Erdogan to Pezeshkian: Violation of Türkiye's airspace 'cannot be excused for any reason'
Türkiye is "negatively affected" by conflicts in which it is not a party, Erdogan also told his Iranian counterpart. / AA
March 9, 2026

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, to discuss recent regional developments, including the interception of a missile heading to Türkiye.

Erdogan told Pezeshkian on Monday that the violation of Türkiye's airspace "cannot be excused for any reason whatsoever" and that "Türkiye will continue to take all necessary measures against this," Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

The call came after the Turkish National Defence Ministry said Monday that a ballistic missile fired from Iran that entered Turkish airspace was neutralised by NATO air and missile defence assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Türkiye is "negatively affected" by conflicts in which it is not a party, Erdogan also told his Iranian counterpart.

Ankara does not approve of the "unlawful interventions" against Iran and Iran's targeting of countries in the region, Erdogan stressed, adding that targeting brotherly countries "is not in anyone's interest" and "these actions must end."

'Deep sorrow'

RECOMMENDED

Erdogan stressed the need to reopen the door to diplomacy and said that Türkiye has been working actively to help facilitate diplomatic engagement in the region.

During the call, he also expressed "deep sorrow" over a deadly February 28 strike on a girls' school in Iran's southern city of Minab.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the US is "investigating" the attack, while Israel has denied involvement.

US-Israeli strikes against Iran began on February 28, killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top security officials.

Erdogan also reiterated his condolences for the passing of Khamenei and expressed hope that the selection of Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran's new supreme leader would contribute to peace and stability in the region.

For his part, Pezeshkian said the missiles that entered Turkish airspace were not of Iranian origin and that Iranian authorities would conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran fires drones at Gulf states as Trump's mixed messages fuel war uncertainty. Here's the latest
US-Israel war on Iran triggers global economic 'nightmare'
US investigators search Epstein's New Mexico ranch over abuse claims
US says Afghanistan designated as 'state sponsor of wrongful detention'
UK backs global oil reserve release as war on Iran drags on
Trump says US waives certain oil-related sanctions to ensure supply
US loses 11 MQ-9 Reaper drones worth over $330M in war on Iran
Erdogan to Pezeshkian: Violation of Türkiye's airspace 'cannot be excused for any reason'
Over 36,000 Americans return from Middle East since US-Israel war on Iran began
Republicans gather to discuss how to prevent US-Israel war on Iran from becoming midterm liability
Trump says US-Israel war with Iran 'pretty much' over
Russia's Putin dials Trump, calls for end to US-Israel war on Iran
War on Iran and petrol pain could turn US midterms into a referendum on Trump
By Sadiq S Bhat
Trump calls Iran's choice of Mojtaba Khamenei as 'big mistake'
Türkiye's energy supply, financial system secure against risks: Erdogan