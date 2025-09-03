The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has said that Israeli drones dropped four grenades close to the peacekeepers working to clear roadblocks hindering access to a UN position on Tuesday morning.

"This is one of the most serious attacks on UNIFIL personnel and assets since the cessation of hostilities agreement of last November," the UNIFIL said in a statement on Wednesday.

One grenade impacted within 20 metres and three within approximately 100 metres of UN personnel and vehicles.

The UNIFIL said that the Israeli military had been informed in advance of UNIFIL's road clearance work in the area, southeast of the village of Marwahin.