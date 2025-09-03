WORLD
Israeli drones drop grenades near UN peacekeepers in Lebanon: UNIFIL
"This is one of the most serious attacks on UNIFIL personnel and assets since the cessation of hostilities agreement of last November," the UNIFIL says.
One grenade impacted within 20 metres and three within approximately 100 metres of UN personnel and vehicles. / AA
September 3, 2025

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has said that Israeli drones dropped four grenades close to the peacekeepers working to clear roadblocks hindering access to a UN position on Tuesday morning.

"This is one of the most serious attacks on UNIFIL personnel and assets since the cessation of hostilities agreement of last November," the UNIFIL said in a statement on Wednesday.

One grenade impacted within 20 metres and three within approximately 100 metres of UN personnel and vehicles.

The UNIFIL said that the Israeli military had been informed in advance of UNIFIL's road clearance work in the area, southeast of the village of Marwahin.

Last week, the United Nations Security Council unanimously extended the peacekeeping mission in Lebanon until the end of 2026, after which a year-long orderly and safe drawdown and withdrawal will commence.

Established in 1978, UNIFIL patrols Lebanon's southern border with Israel.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
