Every hour is crucial when searching for distressed west African migrant boats in the Atlantic, where the long route and harsh weather easily spell disaster, a nonprofit that conducts aerial surveillance told AFP during a recent mission.

AFP rode along with the organisation Humanitarian Pilots Initiative (HPI) as it raced to locate several missing pirogues — long, rickety canoes — that had left The Gambia but never showed up at their final destination.

The mission: search an area larger than Switzerland, from hundreds of metres in the air, with an aim of rendering aid before it is too late.

"People could be dead or dying from dehydration, heat stroke or any other conditions," pilot Omar El Manfalouty told AFP.

Migrants departing from west Africa and travelling up the Atlantic are usually trying to reach Europe via the Canary Islands off northwest Africa.

The Spanish archipelago is the jumping off point for their continued journey onwards to the European continent.

The Atlantic migration route to Spain’s Canary Islands has become one of the world’s deadliest sea crossings.

With many recent departures taking place from further south in The Gambia and Guinea, migrants are now spending longer at sea and facing more hardships.

More than 3,000 migrants died in 2025 while attempting to reach Spain clandestinely, according to the Spanish NGO Caminando Fronteras. Many were on overcrowded wooden pirogues departing from Senegal, The Gambia and Guinea.

The route has grown more perilous in recent years as European Union enforcement in the Mediterranean has pushed departures further south and farther into the open Atlantic. Boats now travel up to 1,000 nautical miles or more, often without reliable navigation equipment, adequate fuel or sufficient water.

Human rights organisations say European authorities have shifted focus towards border enforcement and deterrence, limiting proactive, state-run search-and-rescue at sea and increasing reliance on NGO ships, passing fishing boats and merchant vessels to answer distress alerts, a strategy they argue has cost lives.

While HPI has operated since 2016 in the central Mediterranean, it is a relative newcomer to the Atlantic.

In the Mediterranean, it has already helped spot more than 1,000 boats, alerting international NGO rescue ships which then go and help.

AFP flew with HPI on its third mission in nine months in the Atlantic, riding for several days in the NGO's Beechcraft Baron 58 nicknamed "Seabird".

'Vast area'

"The Atlantic Ocean is huge. It's a vast area and it's impossible to cover it in its entirety," said El Manfalouty.

"We brought our longest-range aircraft here and we're focusing on the area which other actors cannot reach, approximately between 300 and 500 nautical miles from the Canaries," he said.