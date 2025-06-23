ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
Iran gave prior warning to Qatar before attacking US base: report
The advance notice was intended to minimise casualties, suggesting the retaliation was meant to be symbolic.
10 Iranian missiles targeted US bases in Qatar, according to Israeli public broadcaster KAN. / Reuters
June 23, 2025

Iran coordinated its attacks on the United States Air Base in Qatar with Qatari officials and provided a warning in advance to minimise potential casualties, The New York Times reported, citing anonymous Iranian sources familiar with the operation.

The newspaper reported that Iranian officials worked with Qatar ahead of the strikes, providing notification that attacks were imminent to minimise harm.

Tehran felt compelled to demonstrate "symbolic" retaliation against the US while executing the operation in a manner that offered "all sides an exit ramp," three Iranian officials told the newspaper.

Sources likened the strategy to Iran's 2020 approach when it warned Iraq before launching ballistic missiles at an American base following the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, a top Iranian general.

The Iranian Armed Forces announced they conducted "destructive and powerful missile attacks" on Al Udeid base in Qatar as part of Operation Bashayer Al-Fath or Annunciation of Victory.

Qatar intercepted the missiles and condemned the attacks, reporting no immediate casualties.

A senior White House official also confirmed that the US administration was "aware of, and closely monitoring, potential threats to Al Udeid Air Base."

The US Embassy advised American nationals to "shelter in place" amid the escalating conflict after weekend US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The attacks came in retaliation for US attacks on key Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend, ordered by President Donald Trump.

Iran's Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi vowed Monday that US nuclear facility strikes "will not go unanswered."

Trump warned that any Iranian retaliation "will be met with force far greater than what was witnessed" during the weekend strikes.

RelatedTRT Global - Iran vows to escalate attacks on Israel following US air strikes

