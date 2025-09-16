US
2 min read
Charlie Kirk's alleged killer Tyler Robinson faces death penalty as charges announced
Robinson confessed to his roommate in a series of messages after the incident, according to charging documents filed by Utah County attorney.
Charlie Kirk's alleged killer Tyler Robinson faces death penalty as charges announced
Utah County Attorney briefs media on charges in Charlie Kirk shooting / Reuters
September 16, 2025

The suspect in the murder of prominent US conservative political activist Charlie Kirk has been formally charged with his murder, prosecutors in Utah have announced.

Kirk, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, was shot dead last week during a speaking event on a Utah university campus. He was the founder of the influential conservative youth political group Turning Point USA.

Authorities said 22-year-old Tyler Robinson used a rifle to shoot Kirk with a single bullet to the neck from a rooftop. He was arrested after a 33-hour manhunt.

"After reviewing the evidence that law enforcement has collected thus far, I am...charging Tyler James Robinson, age 22 with the following crimes," Utah County attorney Jeff Gray told a press conference.

"Count one, aggravated murder, a capital offense, for intentionally or knowingly causing the death of Charlie Kirk under circumstances that created a great risk of death to others."

Six other charges include obstruction of justice and witness tampering, allegedly for ordering his roommate to stay silent.

Seeking death penalty

Robinson confessed to his roommate in a series of messages after the incident, according to charging documents filed today.

Robinson’s roommate asked why he did it, according to the CNN. "I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can't be negotiated out," Robinson replied, as per the documents.

RECOMMENDED

Utah County attorney said he is filing a notice of intent to seek the death penalty for Robinson.

"I do not take this decision lightly, and it is a decision I have made independently as county attorney based solely on the available evidence and circumstances and nature of the crime," Gray added.

Kirk, a father of two, used his audiences on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube to build support for conservative talking points.

RelatedTRT World - Killer vowed to 'take out' Charlie Kirk, FBI chief reveals

FBI Director Kash Patel has been criticised for his actions in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, including having quickly announced the arrest of a separate suspect, only to confirm they had been released two hours later.

Patel faced a grilling from a Senate panel on Tuesday that included some very bad-tempered exchanges with Democratic Senator Corey Booker.

Patel has come under fire from both the right and the left since being named by Trump to head the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the nation's premier law enforcement agency.

On Monday, the White House said it would be pursuing a "domestic terror movement" in the wake of Kirk's killing.

RelatedTRT World - White House vows crackdown on 'left-wing terror' after Kirk killing

SOURCE:AFP, TRT World and Agencies
Explore
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy