The suspect in the murder of prominent US conservative political activist Charlie Kirk has been formally charged with his murder, prosecutors in Utah have announced.

Kirk, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, was shot dead last week during a speaking event on a Utah university campus. He was the founder of the influential conservative youth political group Turning Point USA.

Authorities said 22-year-old Tyler Robinson used a rifle to shoot Kirk with a single bullet to the neck from a rooftop. He was arrested after a 33-hour manhunt.

"After reviewing the evidence that law enforcement has collected thus far, I am...charging Tyler James Robinson, age 22 with the following crimes," Utah County attorney Jeff Gray told a press conference.

"Count one, aggravated murder, a capital offense, for intentionally or knowingly causing the death of Charlie Kirk under circumstances that created a great risk of death to others."

Six other charges include obstruction of justice and witness tampering, allegedly for ordering his roommate to stay silent.

Seeking death penalty

Robinson confessed to his roommate in a series of messages after the incident, according to charging documents filed today.

Robinson’s roommate asked why he did it, according to the CNN. "I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can't be negotiated out," Robinson replied, as per the documents.