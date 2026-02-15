The Israeli government approved a proposal on Sunday to register large areas of the occupied West Bank as “state property,” for the first time since the Israeli occupation of the territory in 1967.
The public broadcaster KAN said the proposal was submitted by far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, and Defense Minister Israel Katz.
Recent measures approved by Israel’s security cabinet seek to repeal longstanding Jordan-era land restrictions, open land registries and shift planning authority in parts of the occupied West Bank.
The move deepens Israeli illegal control, accelerate settlement expansion and undermine the framework envisioned under the Oslo Accords, drawing international concern over prospects for a two-state solution.