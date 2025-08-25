The refugees protesting on Monday at Kutupalong, one of the largest of more than 30 Rohingya camps, expressed frustration over the rise of the Arakan Army and the situation contributing to uncertainty over their return.

“We are here today because the Myanmar military and the Arakan army committed genocide against our community. We are here today to remember the people who lost their lives and who sacrificed their lives for being Muslim,” Nur Aziz, 19, told The Associated Press.

“We want to go back to our country with equal rights like other ethnic groups in Myanmar. The rights they are enjoying in Myanmar as citizens of the country, we too want to enjoy the same rights,” he said.

Myanmar launched a brutal crackdown in August 2017 following insurgent attacks on guard posts in Rakhine state.

The scale, organisation and ferocity of the operation led to accusations of ethnic cleansing and genocide from the international community, including the UN.

The Bangladesh government, which was led at the time by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, ordered the border to be opened, eventually allowing more than 700,000 refugees to take shelter in the Muslim-majority nation.

The influx was in addition to more than 300,000 refugees who had already lived in Bangladesh for decades in the wake of previous violence perpetrated by Myanmar’s military.

Since 2017, Bangladesh has attempted at least twice to send back the refugees. It has urged the international community to build pressure on Myanmar's government to establish a peaceful environment that could assist their repatriation.

The governments under Hasina and Yunus have also sought repatriation support from China.