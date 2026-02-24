The World Bank has updated its cost estimate for Ukraine's reconstruction, raising it to $588 billion as of the end of last year from $524 billion in its previous report.

It said in a statement on Monday that the updated cost for the next 10 years is nearly three times the gross domestic product (GDP) of Ukraine in 2025, as four years have passed since the start of the war with Russia.

"With the support of development partners, the Government of Ukraine is taking significant steps to meet recovery and reconstruction priorities for 2026, including public investment projects and essential recovery support programs such as funding for destroyed housing, demining, and multisector economic support programs, totalling more than $15 billion," the bank said.

It noted that at least $20 billion in needs have already been met since February 2022 through emergency repairs and early recovery activities carried out in housing, energy, education, transportation and other essential sectors.

The bank also said that direct damage in Ukraine has now reached over $195 billion, up from $176 billion in the previous report, with housing, transport and energy sectors being the most affected.

"Damage, losses and needs remain concentrated in frontline oblasts and major metropolitan areas," it said.