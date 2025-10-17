Authorities in Gaza have accused the Israeli army of stealing organs from Palestinian corpses and called for an international committee to investigate a “horrific crime.”

“The (Israeli) occupation handed over 120 corpses through the International Committee of the Red Cross over the past three days,” Ismail Thawabta, director of the government media office, said on Friday, adding that “most arrived in deplorable condition, showing evidence of field executions and systematic torture.”

Thawabta said some of the deceased were returned “blindfolded and bound by hands and feet, while others displayed signs of strangulation and rope marks around their necks, indicating deliberate killing.”

“Parts of many corpses were missing, including eyes, corneas, and other organs,” Thawabta noted, which he said confirms that the Israeli army “stole human organs while holding the bodies,” calling the act a “barbaric crime.”

The Palestinian official urged the international community and human rights organisations to “immediately form an international investigation committee to hold Israel accountable for serious violations against the bodies of the martyrs and the theft of their organs.”

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to the allegations.

