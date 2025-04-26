Uganda declared the end of an Ebola virus outbreak, which has killed at least two people in the east African nation since late January.

Saturday’s announcement came 42 days after the discharge of the last confirmed patient from hospital.

The outbreak marked the sixth time Uganda was affected by the deadly virus that has six different strains, three of which have caused major epidemics.

"During this outbreak, 14 cases, 12 confirmed and two not confirmed through laboratory tests (probable), were reported. Four deaths, two confirmed and two probable, occurred. Ten people recovered from the infection," The World Health Organization said in a statement.

The confirmed cases of the Sudan Ebola strain resulted in the death of a four-year-old child and a nurse.

Several dozens of people were also monitored after coming in contact with the disease, according to the African Union's health agency (Africa CDC).

"The current Ebola Sudan Virus Disease outbreak has officially come to an end," Uganda's health ministry said on X.

"This follows 42 days without a new case since the last confirmed patient was discharged on March 14 2025."