Trump, Venezuela's Rodriguez tout positive phone call
Trump describes Rodriguez as a "terrific person", adding that Washington works very well with her.
Trump characterised it as a long call where they discussed numerous topics, saying he believes America is "getting along very well with Venezuela." / Reuters
January 15, 2026

US President Donald Trump has said he spoke with Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez and described her as a "terrific person."

"We just had a great conversation today, and she's a terrific person," Trump told reporters on Wednesday in the Oval Office, signalling improved relations following the January 3 military operation that abducted President Nicolas Maduro.

"She's somebody that we've worked with very well," he added.

The US president said Secretary of State Marco Rubio normally handles dealings with Rodriguez, but he spoke with her in the morning.

Trump characterised it as a long call where they discussed numerous topics, saying he believes America is "getting along very well with Venezuela."

Rodriguez, formerly vice president and oil minister, was sworn in as interim president after a US military operation led to Maduro's abduction following months of escalating tensions over alleged drug trafficking.

Rodriguez hails call

Rodriguez described her telephone call with US President Donald Trump — the first known contact between the pair since the removal of Nicolas Maduro — as "productive and courteous."

"I had a long, productive, and courteous telephone conversation with the President of the United States, Donald Trump, conducted in a framework of mutual respect," Rodriguez wrote on Telegram.

She said that they "addressed a bilateral work agenda for the benefit of our peoples, as well as pending matters between our governments."

Trump later took to Truth Social, where he said "tremendous progress" has been made as the US helps Venezuela stabilise and recover.

