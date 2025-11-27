Israeli forces have killed one Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, amid a large-scale military raid in the north.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement that a 20-year-old man was killed by Israeli gunfire on Wednesday in the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin.

Witnesses said that he was killed during the clashes between the army forces and the locals after the Israeli troops raided the town.

Several homes were stormed and searched by the Israeli soldiers, they added.

The Israeli army conducted raids on several other towns in Jenin, Tulkarem, Ramallah, and Bethlehem on Wednesday, the official radio broadcaster Voice of Palestine reported.