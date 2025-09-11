This should have been a period of celebration for Sabir Toor, a 35-year-old government employee from Punjab province in Pakistan.

His younger brother Jabir was supposed to be married in September, which this year coincided with the Islamic month of Rabiul Awwal. Muslims in different parts of the world decorate streets with lights and buntings in Rabiul Awwal, which marks the birth of the Prophet Muhammad.

But Sabir is instead grieving. Jabir, 37, along with another brother, Usman, was shot dead by terrorists two months ago. They were pulled off a bus in a remote part of southern Balochistan province, which has been marred by years of violent ethnic insurgency, and executed after terrorists identified them as Punjabi — part of a chilling wave of ethnically motivated killings.

The tragedy couldn’t have come at a worse time. The brothers were travelling from Balochistan’s capital, Quetta, to Multan to attend the funeral of their father.

Related TRT World - Terrorists ambush bus, killing seven in Pakistan's Balochistan

As scattered reports began to circulate that nine men – all Punjabi-speaking – had been killed, Sabir recorded a video and shared it on social media. His teary-eyed, frantic appeal to know the whereabouts of his brothers went viral.

“We were supposed to gather as a family to give a farewell to our father. Instead, I buried my brothers along with my father,” says Sabir.

The bus had been ambushed along the Loralai-Musakhel highway, a remote and insurgency-prone corridor of Balochistan.

Armed men boarded the vehicle, checked passengers’ identity cards, and pulled out those with Punjab addresses.

“It was targeted,” Sabir said. “They were taken off the bus because they were Punjabi.”

The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), a banned separatist group, later claimed responsibility for the killings.

BLF and other proscribed terrorist groups based in Balochistan have killed dozens of civilians and security personnel in similar highway executions as they try to deter people from other parts of the country from visiting the province.

Related TRT World - Explained: Pakistan's Taliban insurgency and the deadly cycle of violence

No one to wipe their tears

Sabir’s brothers had lived in Quetta since 2017, where Jabir and Usman ran a small business, like a dollar store that sold things such as cosmetics, artificial jewellery, kitchen accessories and perfumes.

“We’re a middle-class family. My brothers’ income was the backbone of our household,” says Sabir.

“Both brothers were unmarried. We were all preparing for Jabir’s wedding in Rabiul Awwal. There was joy in our home.”

That joy is long gone.

Nearly two months have passed. “But we still can’t sleep peacefully,” Sabir says. “The grief hit us like a mountain.”

Despite the emotional devastation and financial hit, there is a quiet hopefulness and determined faith in Sabir. “Life must go on.”

“We will work hard and rebuild what we had”.

The July bus attack was not the first of its kind.

Over the past several years, there has been a spike in attacks targeting labourers, travellers, and residents from Punjab, who are often pulled from intercity buses and shot dead in cold blood by terrorists of BLF and other groups.

In April 2024, nine Punjabi passengers were executed near Noshki.

A few months later, in August 2024, terrorists stopped multiple vehicles in Musakhail, offloaded and killed 23 travellers and torched several vehicles.

In February, seven passengers were similarly shot dead in Barkhan, a district of southwestern Balochistan.

At least 17 attacks by Baloch insurgents targeting Punjabis were reported in Balochistan between January 2024 and August 2025, leaving 81 civilians dead and 30 others injured, according to data shared with TRT World by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), an Islamabad-based think tank that tracks security, militancy, and conflict trends in Pakistan.