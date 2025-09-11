TÜRKİYE
6 min read
Three funerals, no wedding: How terrorism is tearing families apart in Balochistan
Sabir Toor’s family was preparing for a wedding this Rabiul Awwal. Instead, they mourn the killing of two brothers, executed for being Punjabi in an ambush that reflects the deepening ethnic fault lines in Balochistan.
Three funerals, no wedding: How terrorism is tearing families apart in Balochistan
A picture of the four brothers, Sabir, Usman, Jabir and Walid, from an event. /Courtesy Sabir Toor
By Fatima Munir
September 11, 2025

This should have been a period of celebration for Sabir Toor, a 35-year-old government employee from Punjab province in Pakistan. 

His younger brother Jabir was supposed to be married in September, which this year coincided with the Islamic month of Rabiul Awwal. Muslims in different parts of the world decorate streets with lights and buntings in Rabiul Awwal, which marks the birth of the Prophet Muhammad. 

But Sabir is instead grieving. Jabir, 37, along with another brother, Usman, was shot dead by terrorists two months ago. They were pulled off a bus in a remote part of southern Balochistan province, which has been marred by years of violent ethnic insurgency, and executed after terrorists identified them as Punjabi — part of a chilling wave of ethnically motivated killings.

The tragedy couldn’t have come at a worse time. The brothers were travelling from Balochistan’s capital, Quetta, to Multan to attend the funeral of their father. 

RelatedTRT World - Terrorists ambush bus, killing seven in Pakistan's Balochistan

As scattered reports began to circulate that nine men – all Punjabi-speaking – had been killed, Sabir recorded a video and shared it on social media. His teary-eyed, frantic appeal to know the whereabouts of his brothers went viral. 

“We were supposed to gather as a family to give a farewell to our father. Instead, I buried my brothers along with my father,” says Sabir. 

The bus had been ambushed along the Loralai-Musakhel highway, a remote and insurgency-prone corridor of Balochistan. 

Armed men boarded the vehicle, checked passengers’ identity cards, and pulled out those with Punjab addresses. 

“It was targeted,” Sabir said. “They were taken off the bus because they were Punjabi.”

The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), a banned separatist group, later claimed responsibility for the killings.

BLF and other proscribed terrorist groups based in Balochistan have killed dozens of civilians and security personnel in similar highway executions as they try to deter people from other parts of the country from visiting the province. 

RelatedTRT World - Explained: Pakistan's Taliban insurgency and the deadly cycle of violence

No one to wipe their tears 

Sabir’s brothers had lived in Quetta since 2017, where Jabir and Usman ran a small business, like a dollar store that sold things such as cosmetics, artificial jewellery, kitchen accessories and perfumes. 

“We’re a middle-class family. My brothers’ income was the backbone of our household,” says Sabir. 

“Both brothers were unmarried. We were all preparing for Jabir’s wedding in Rabiul Awwal. There was joy in our home.” 

That joy is long gone. 

Nearly two months have passed. “But we still can’t sleep peacefully,” Sabir says. “The grief hit us like a mountain.”

Despite the emotional devastation and financial hit, there is a quiet hopefulness and determined faith in Sabir. “Life must go on.”

“We will work hard and rebuild what we had”.

The July bus attack was not the first of its kind. 

Over the past several years, there has been a spike in attacks targeting labourers, travellers, and residents from Punjab, who are often pulled from intercity buses and shot dead in cold blood by terrorists of BLF and other groups. 

In April 2024, nine Punjabi passengers were executed near Noshki. 

A few months later, in August 2024, terrorists stopped multiple vehicles in Musakhail, offloaded and killed 23 travellers and torched several vehicles.

In February, seven passengers were similarly shot dead in Barkhan, a district of southwestern Balochistan.

At least 17 attacks by Baloch insurgents targeting Punjabis were reported in Balochistan between January 2024 and August 2025, leaving 81 civilians dead and 30 others injured, according to data shared with TRT World by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), an Islamabad-based think tank that tracks security, militancy, and conflict trends in Pakistan.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan

The data shows that majority of these attacks - 12 out of 17 - were targeted killings, which alone accounted for more than 70 deaths.

The ethnically targeted killings by separatist militants are part of a strategy to stir up anti-Punjab violence, a tactic aimed at riling up a larger confrontation between different ethnicities of the country. 

Pakistan’s military has been engaged in a years-long counter insurgency campaign against terrorist groups active in Balochistan. But caught in the middle are Punjabi civilians who say their plight is often ignored by local and international media. 

Punjab is Pakistan’s largest province in terms of population and economic clout. Smaller provinces, including Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, often squabble over the share of resources with Punjab, as happens in any democracy in the world. 

But BLF, Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and other ethno-nationalist terrorist groups are deliberately trying to wage a divide among the people, security officials say. 

Punjabis like Sabir’s brothers, who make Balochistan their home, often do that because of the shortage of skilled labourers and entrepreneurs in the province. 

Most of the Punjabis who travel to Balochistan for work are skilled labourers doing odd plumbing or masonry jobs on a daily wage. 

While Baloch politicians have agitated for more autonomy and funds for development, a violent fringe has adopted a campaign of ethnic targeted killings, which aims to destabilise Pakistan. 

Terrorist groups have also killed Chinese engineers who have been working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in Balochistan.

China is developing the deep-water Gwadar sea port, which is also in the province.

Beijing has invested heavily in regional development projects as part of a $65 billion commitment under CPEC, which is part of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative.

As expert analysis highlights, organised political violence in Balochistan has surged in recent years, driven by resource conflicts, fractured political representation, and the military operation. 

“There were over 50 passengers on the bus,” Sabir says, citing accounts from women in the family who survived. “Those with ID cards from Balochistan or other provinces were spared. Only the ones with Punjab ID cards were taken.”

He believes the attackers aimed to provoke unrest.

“They want to send bodies back to Punjab, so people protest. They want a civil war-like situation. But we didn’t allow it.”

‘This state is our mother’

Sabir says that despite the unbearable loss, his family doesn’t blame the country for what had happened. 

“This state is our mother. We are her children,” he says. “We stayed patient. We didn’t let anyone use our grief to incite hatred or speak against Pakistan.”

This sentiment stands in stark contrast to growing public frustration over security failures and the seeming impunity with which such attacks continue. 

Civil society groups like the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan have condemned the violence.

Sabir’s vision of justice goes beyond personal retribution.

“We want justice in this country — not just for us, but for everyone,” he says. 

“No one’s rights should be violated. Only competent and capable people should be appointed to positions of power.”

Explore
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires