The Gaza Tribunal, a two-day event bringing experts and witnesses to examine Israel's war crimes in Gaza and "the UK's role in the genocide," started in London on Thursday.

Speaking at the opening of the event, Shahd Hammouri, a lecturer in international law and legal theory at the University of Kent, said that bringing witnesses to the event is a "moral duty" for them.

Touching on the historical, economic, military, and political role of genocide, she noted that the reality of what is happening in Gaza and the occupied West Bank is imminent.

Hammouri went on to say that the genocide that continues in Gaza for nearly two years is part of a "long project of settler colonisation."

"Today we pay tribute to democracy, we pay tribute to justice, we pay tribute to common humanity, and historically decisive moment," added Hammouri.

Following the introduction section, the conference continued with the witnesses section in which Nick Maynard, a British surgeon who has recently returned from his third trip to Gaza, gave evidence of how Israel is deliberately targeting hospitals and healthcare workers in the besieged enclave.

"Hospitals are being targeted deliberately, I have seen that daily," noted Maynard, who works as a consultant gastrointestinal surgeon at Oxford University Hospital.

Saying that he worked at Nasser Hospital in his last trip to Gaza, Maynard recalled that it was bombed two weeks ago.

"Healthcare workers have been directly targeted," he said, adding that more than 450 of them have been abducted, along with many others who were killed or injured in the ongoing Israeli attacks.

'UK is not only actively killing us, they refuse us'

For her part, Hala Sabbah, a Palestinian and the co-founder of Sameer Project — a donations-based aid initiative for Gaza led by Palestinians — said the number of aid trucks entering Gaza is still very low.

During the siege, many children died due to lack of medicine, she said, referring to a four-month period since March 2, when Israel totally blocked aid delivery.

"Aid is controlled by the military occupation deliberately," she said, adding that the famine has not stopped in the besieged enclave, as children still starve to death.

Criticising the UK's Gaza policy, Sabbah stressed the very low number of Gaza’s children who were treated in the UK, while countries like Italy and Spain host hundreds of children in their hospitals.