China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has told his Iranian counterpart that Beijing supports Tehran defending itself against US-Israeli strikes, as war spreads across the Middle East.

During a phone call on Monday, Wang told Abbas Araghchi that Beijing "cherishes the traditional friendship between China and Iran, supports Iran in defending its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity, and national dignity, and supports Iran in protecting its legitimate rights and interests", state broadcaster CCTV reported.

China had "urged the US and Israel to immediately cease military operations, avoid further escalation of tensions and prevent the conflict from spreading to the entire Middle East region", Wang said, according to CCTV.

In a separate phone call with Oman's foreign minister, also on Monday, Wang accused the United States and Israel of "violating the purposes and principles of the UN charter" by "deliberately instigating a war against Iran".

"China is also willing to play a constructive role, including upholding justice, striving for peace, and stopping the war through the platform of the UN Security Council," Wang told Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, CCTV reported.

Related TRT World - UK rules out entering 'Iraq-style war' in Mideast after Iranian drone strike on RAF base

‘Regression to the law of the jungle’