Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said the reality of genocide in Gaza has been recognised by the world, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is "trying to cover it up."

In an interview with a Turkish TV channel, TGRT Haber, Fidan said the Palestine issue is a "bleeding wound" for the whole world and urged the world to stop the famine caused by Israel in Gaza.

Stressing that the US changed its stance on Israel's attacks on Gaza, Fidan said Washington has not been "openly defending Tel Aviv "anymore."

Pointing out Israel's brutality in the Palestinian enclave, Fidan said the Netanyahu administration does not care about any humanitarian values.

Israel has killed nearly 63,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023.