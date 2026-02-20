5 hours ago
Turkish defence firm Bayraktar’s Kizilelma unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) has successfully completed its first test flight while equipped with a new electronic shield designed to serve as a strategic force multiplier by Aselsan.
Aselsan integrated its FEWS-U Electronic Warfare Suite into Kizilelma to enhance its survival in the modern air warfare arena.
The system wraps the craft with a 360-degree electronic shield that can rapidly detect, diagnose and locate the precise direction of incoming radar threats.
RECOMMENDED
Once the system detects a threat, it automatically deploys targeted countermeasures to protect the craft.
The technology was adapted to meet the unique requirements and constraints of unmanned platforms.
RelatedTRT World - Türkiye’s Kizilelma just changed airpower forever
SOURCE:AA