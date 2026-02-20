TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's Kizilelma combat drone gets Aselsan's new electronic shield upgrade
The new upgrade equips Bayraktar Kizilelma to rapidly detect, diagnose and locate the precise direction of incoming radar threats.
(FILE) Bayraktar Kizilelma combat drones are seen in a flight formation. / AA
5 hours ago

Turkish defence firm Bayraktar’s Kizilelma unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) has successfully completed its first test flight while equipped with a new electronic shield designed to serve as a strategic force multiplier by Aselsan.

Aselsan integrated its FEWS-U Electronic Warfare Suite into Kizilelma to enhance its survival in the modern air warfare arena.

The system wraps the craft with a 360-degree electronic shield that can rapidly detect, diagnose and locate the precise direction of incoming radar threats.

Once the system detects a threat, it automatically deploys targeted countermeasures to protect the craft.

The technology was adapted to meet the unique requirements and constraints of unmanned platforms.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye’s Kizilelma just changed airpower forever
SOURCE:AA
