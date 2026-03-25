Seven soldiers were killed and 13 were wounded on Wednesday morning when an air strike hit a military clinic and an engineering unit at Habbaniyah base, west of Baghdad, the Iraqi Defence Ministry reported.

In a statement posted on the US social media company X, the ministry said the strike was followed by additional fire from an aircraft, as rescue teams continued searching the site.

The attack killed and wounded personnel while they were carrying out their “national and humanitarian duties,” the ministry said.

It described the attack as a “blatant and serious violation of international laws and norms that prohibit targeting medical facilities and their staff.”

It called the strike “a dangerous escalation,” stressing that targeting medical facilities represents “a grave crime.”