Seven soldiers were killed and 13 were wounded on Wednesday morning when an air strike hit a military clinic and an engineering unit at Habbaniyah base, west of Baghdad, the Iraqi Defence Ministry reported.
In a statement posted on the US social media company X, the ministry said the strike was followed by additional fire from an aircraft, as rescue teams continued searching the site.
The attack killed and wounded personnel while they were carrying out their “national and humanitarian duties,” the ministry said.
It described the attack as a “blatant and serious violation of international laws and norms that prohibit targeting medical facilities and their staff.”
It called the strike “a dangerous escalation,” stressing that targeting medical facilities represents “a grave crime.”
Iraq ‘to respond’
The ministry said the attack would not deter its personnel, adding that Iraq reserves the right to take all necessary measures “to respond in accordance with applicable laws.”
It did not identify the party responsible for the strike.
The US and Israel have maintained air strikes on Iran since February 28, killing so far more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military and financial assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.