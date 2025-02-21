While the world reacted to the ceremonies to return the bodies of four Israelis, including a woman and her two children held in Gaza, the bodies of thousands of Palestinian children and women remain trapped under the rubble of homes destroyed by the Israeli military during the ongoing genocide.

Despite the ceasefire agreement enacted on January 19, Palestinians still struggle to recover these bodies, many reduced to bones due to the lack of necessary equipment and heavy machinery that Israel refuses to allow into Gaza.

This issue has not garnered the same Western media attention as the return of the Israeli remains.

On Thursday, Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza handed over four coffins containing the remains of Israelis, identified as Shiri Bibas and her children Kfir and Ariel, along with prisoner Oded Lifshitz, as part of the seventh batch of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.

Hamas addressed the families of Bibas and Livshitz in a statement, saying: "We would have preferred that your loved ones returned to you alive, but the leaders of your army and government chose to kill them, along with 17,881 Palestinian children."

The destroyed buildings of Gaza, now mass graves, still carry the names of children who have not been recovered.

For example, Palestinians wrote on one collapsed wall nearly a year ago: "The children are still under the rubble... Omar, Abdullah, and Masa."

Torn toys from these children stand out among the rubble, serving as a stark reminder to the world that children once lived in these homes before Israel destroyed them.

Israel's technological capabilities have allowed it to gather information on people inside homes before targeting them, as confirmed by human rights reports.

While the cries of children dying from Israeli gunfire and the wails of mothers mourning their lost children still echo in many minds, the world largely ignores the massacre committed against them, reducing them to statistics in human rights reports that never find their way to justice.

Here are some of the most poignant stories of child and women victims in Gaza that remain etched in memory.

'Execution' of premature babies

On November 10, 2023, Israeli soldiers stormed Al-Nasr Children's Hospital in western Gaza City, forcing medical staff to evacuate under gunfire. Troops refused to evacuate premature infants, leading to the deaths of five babies.

After the Israeli withdrawal from Gaza's Al-Nasr neighbourhood, the decomposed bodies of the infants were found in their incubators and hospital beds.

The military had cut off their access to life-saving treatment.

OthersBodies of decomposing babies seen on hospital beds inside the Al-Nasr hospital ICU ward in northern Gaza, in this screen grab taken from a video

Yousef: The 'curly hair' boy

On October 21, 2023, a devastated Palestinian mother was seen wandering the halls of a hospital in Gaza, searching for her 7-year-old son, Yousef, among the wounded or deceased.

In a heartbreaking video that spread widely on social media, Yousef's mother, in shock and fear, asked the doctors if her child had passed through their care, saying: "Yousef, 7 years old, with curly hair. His is white, and sweet."

Hours later, the mother was shocked to find her son's body in the hospital's morgue, killed by an Israeli strike.

Reem: 'The soul of the soul'

In November 2023, an Israeli air strike killed Reem, 3, and her brother Tarek, grandchildren of Khaled Nabhaneh, known as "Abu Diya," who was also killed by Israel on December 16, 2024.

A viral video showed the grandfather carrying Reem's body in his arms and bidding her a touching farewell. While holding her gently, Grandpa Nabhaneh, known for his affectionate words, said: "She is the soul of the soul... the soul of the soul."

'Is this a dream or reality?'