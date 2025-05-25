Fenerbahce Beko have captured their second Turkish Airlines EuroLeague title night, defeating AS Monaco 81-70 in a high-intensity showdown that marked a historic return to the top of European basketball.

The Istanbul-based club, whose last EuroLeague triumph came in 2017, on Sunday night showcased dominance on both ends of the court, thrilling fans with a blend of experience, energy, and precision.

Held in front of a roaring crowd, the game saw Fenerbahce establish control early, with sharp perimeter shooting and a suffocating defence that kept Monaco on the back foot for most of the match.

Key performances from the American forward Nigel Hayes and Serbian forward Marko Guduric provided the spark, while head coach Sarunas Jasikevicius’s tactical discipline kept the French side from mounting a serious comeback.