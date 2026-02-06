WORLD
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Washington has so far refused to rule out military action if diplomacy fails while Tehran has vowed to defend itself against 'any excessive demands'.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi meets with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi in Muscat, Oman, on February 6 2026. / Reuters
February 6, 2026

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi presented Tehran’s “preliminary plan” to manage the current standoff with the United States and advance negotiations during indirect nuclear talks in Muscat, Iranian state media reported on Friday.

In a report published following the first round of indirect nuclear negotiations in Muscat, Iran’s state-run news agency IRNA said the “preliminary plan” was submitted to the Omani side, which is mediating the talks.

The indirect negotiations process began at around 11 am Iran time (0730 GMT) on Friday, following weeks of heightened tensions between the two countries.

Regional countries, particularly Türkiye, played a key role in easing tensions and encouraging both sides to reopen diplomatic channels.

The “preliminary plan,” the agency said, was conveyed to US Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, by Omani Foreign Minister and host of the talks, Badr Albusaidi, noting that the US side has completed its review of the plan.

IRNA confirmed that Araghchi and his accompanying delegation have since proceeded to a second round of consultations with the Omani foreign minister.

In the first round, IRNA said both sides shared their views and considerations with the Omani hosts.

Oman’s role

Oman’s foreign minister held separate talks with US and Iranian officials on Friday.

Albusaidi’s separate consultations with Araghchi and Witkoff “focused on creating favourable conditions for the resumption of diplomatic and technical negotiations,” the ministry said on US social media company X.

Albusaidi also reiterated Oman’s commitment to continuing its support for dialogue and for bringing the parties closer together, and to working with various partners to reach consensual political solutions that align with the desired goals and aspirations.

The talks come amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran, fuelled by an American military buildup in the Gulf and repeated threats of military action by US President Donald Trump following protests that swept Iran since late December.

In recent days, several other countries, including Türkiye, have stepped in and offered to mediate between Tehran and Washington to ease tensions.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
