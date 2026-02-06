Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi presented Tehran’s “preliminary plan” to manage the current standoff with the United States and advance negotiations during indirect nuclear talks in Muscat, Iranian state media reported on Friday.

In a report published following the first round of indirect nuclear negotiations in Muscat, Iran’s state-run news agency IRNA said the “preliminary plan” was submitted to the Omani side, which is mediating the talks.

The indirect negotiations process began at around 11 am Iran time (0730 GMT) on Friday, following weeks of heightened tensions between the two countries.

Regional countries, particularly Türkiye, played a key role in easing tensions and encouraging both sides to reopen diplomatic channels.

The “preliminary plan,” the agency said, was conveyed to US Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, by Omani Foreign Minister and host of the talks, Badr Albusaidi, noting that the US side has completed its review of the plan.

IRNA confirmed that Araghchi and his accompanying delegation have since proceeded to a second round of consultations with the Omani foreign minister.

In the first round, IRNA said both sides shared their views and considerations with the Omani hosts.