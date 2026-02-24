US Congressman Sean Casten on Monday introduced legislation that would bar the use of US-origin weapons in Gaza and the occupied West Bank if Israel violates the October 10 2025, ceasefire, pursues annexation, or fails to address illegal settler violence against Palestinians.

Casten said the Ceasefire Compliance Act is designed to align US military assistance with American laws, interests and values while preserving Israel’s “right to defend itself”.

"As one of the United States’ most important allies, Israel must ensure that its policies and the use of US military assistance align with American values, interests, and the law.

"That starts with requiring compliance with the October 10, 2025, ceasefire agreement and the steps laid out in the 20-point plan, curbing settler violence, and rejecting annexation in the West Bank," he said in a statement.