US lawmaker introduces bill to bar US arms use in Gaza, occupied West Bank
The Ceasefire Compliance Act is designed to align US military assistance with American laws and interests, says Sean Casten.
February 24, 2026

US Congressman Sean Casten on Monday introduced legislation that would bar the use of US-origin weapons in Gaza and the occupied West Bank if Israel violates the October 10 2025, ceasefire, pursues annexation, or fails to address illegal settler violence against Palestinians.

Casten said the Ceasefire Compliance Act is designed to align US military assistance with American laws, interests and values while preserving Israel’s “right to defend itself”.

"As one of the United States’ most important allies, Israel must ensure that its policies and the use of US military assistance align with American values, interests, and the law.

"That starts with requiring compliance with the October 10, 2025, ceasefire agreement and the steps laid out in the 20-point plan, curbing settler violence, and rejecting annexation in the West Bank," he said in a statement.

‘Guardrails’ help sustain ceasefire

The bill would create an end-use monitoring group and congressional oversight mechanisms to enforce the ban while exempting defensive missile systems such as Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and Arrow 3, and maintaining US support for Israel’s security, according to Casten.

He emphasised that the bill “does not deny Israel the right to defend itself” and preserves support for missile defence, but instead establishes “guardrails” to help sustain the ceasefire and maintain a credible path toward long-term peace, including security for Israelis and self-determination for Palestinians.

In addition to Casten, the Ceasefire Compliance Act is cosponsored by Reps. Madeleine Dean, Veronica Escobar, Chris Deluzio, Becca Balint, Jim McGovern, Jan Schakowsky, Ro Khanna, John Garamendi, Don Beyer, Jill Tokuda, Lloyd Doggett, Valerie Foushee, Mike Thompson, Sylvia Garcia, Doris Matsui, Derek Tran, Emily Randall, Jared Huffman, Mark Takano, Troy Carter, Chellie Pingree, Bonnie Watson Coleman, Marcy Kaptur, Betty McCollum, and Joaquin Castro.

