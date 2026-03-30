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Israel kills Palestinian in occupied West Bank, illegal settlers steal local livestock: report
Illegal settlers backed by Israeli troops have conducted hundreds of attacks on Palestinian communities during recent weeks.
Israel kills Palestinian in occupied West Bank, illegal settlers steal local livestock: report
Illegal Israeli settlers attacked homes in occupied West Bank's Hebron and wrote racist slogans before being confronted by Palestinians. [File photo] / Reuters
March 30, 2026

Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man early on Monday near Hebron in the southern occupied West Bank, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ramzi Abdel Hakim al Awawda was shot near the junction of Kharsa village southwest of Hebron, leaving him bleeding and blocking medical teams from reaching him, WAFA said.

Israeli troops confiscated the ambulance keys and later withheld his body, unnamed sources told the Palestinian news agency that he “died of his wounds.”

In a separate incident, illegal Israeli settlers set fire to two vehicles and stole livestock belonging to Palestinians in the southern occupied West Bank, witnesses told Anadolu.

The attack took place in al Rahwa, in the town of Sa'ir, northeast of Hebron, where settlers burned two cars and took about 25 sheep.

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Witnesses also said the illegal settlers spray-painted racist slogans in Hebrew on homes before leaving.

In the nearby al-Minya area, Israeli occupiers attacked Palestinian homes, wrote similar slogans, and attempted to burn vehicles before residents confronted them, the same sources said.

The Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission said occupiers have carried out 443 attacks since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war against Iran on February 28, exploiting the instability to intensify assaults on Palestinian communities.

Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank have continued since October 8, 2023, killing 1,139 Palestinians, injuring about 11,700 others, and leading to roughly 22,000 arrests, amid international warnings over a potential annexation of the territory.

RelatedTRT World - Israel establishes over 540 illegal settlements in occupied West Bank as Palestinians mark Land Day
SOURCE:AA
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