Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man early on Monday near Hebron in the southern occupied West Bank, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ramzi Abdel Hakim al Awawda was shot near the junction of Kharsa village southwest of Hebron, leaving him bleeding and blocking medical teams from reaching him, WAFA said.

Israeli troops confiscated the ambulance keys and later withheld his body, unnamed sources told the Palestinian news agency that he “died of his wounds.”

In a separate incident, illegal Israeli settlers set fire to two vehicles and stole livestock belonging to Palestinians in the southern occupied West Bank, witnesses told Anadolu.

The attack took place in al Rahwa, in the town of Sa'ir, northeast of Hebron, where settlers burned two cars and took about 25 sheep.