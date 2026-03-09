Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that 11 countries had tapped Kiev for help in how to counter Iranian drones, being launched by Tehran across the Middle East as retaliation for US-Israeli strikes.
"As of now, there are 11 requests from countries neighbouring Iran, European states, and the US. There is clear interest in Ukraine's experience in protecting lives, relevant interceptors, electronic warfare systems, and training," Zelenskyy said on Monday.
He did not specify which countries.
Some drone experts are already en route to the Middle East and are due there this week, Zelenskyy said over the weekend.
Propose arms exchange
Ukraine touts itself as having world-class drone defence capabilities, built up through fending off nightly barrages of Iran-style attack drones launched by Russia, an ally of Tehran.
The Ukrainian leader has proposed swapping Kiev's drone interceptors — drones designed to intercept incoming attack craft mid-air — for expensive air defence missiles that Kiev is in short supply of.
According to Ukraine air force data, the military has been consistently intercepting or shooting down more than 80 percent of all incoming Russian drones — hundreds of which are fired every night.
Kiev uses a mix of cheap drone interceptors, electronic jamming tools, anti-aircraft guns, fighter jets and helicopters to defend its skies from the Russian attacks.