Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that 11 countries had tapped Kiev for help in how to counter Iranian drones, being launched by Tehran across the Middle East as retaliation for US-Israeli strikes.

"As of now, there are 11 requests from countries neighbouring Iran, European states, and the US. There is clear interest in Ukraine's experience in protecting lives, relevant interceptors, electronic warfare systems, and training," Zelenskyy said on Monday.

He did not specify which countries.

Some drone experts are already en route to the Middle East and are due there this week, Zelenskyy said over the weekend.

Related TRT World - Zelenskyy to send drone experts to Gulf as Ukraine eyes US air defence missiles

Propose arms exchange