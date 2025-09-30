The United States is deporting around 100 Iranians to Iran, The New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing two senior Iranian officials involved in the negotiations and a US official familiar with the plans.

Iranian officials said a US-chartered flight departed from Louisiana on Monday and was scheduled to arrive in Iran via Qatar sometime on Tuesday, according to the report.

The identities of the Iranians and their reasons for attempting to migrate to the US were not immediately clear, the newspaper said.

The White House and the US State Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.