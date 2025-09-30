US
US deports around 100 Iranians back home: report
Officials confirmed that Iranian nationals are being sent back on a US flight leaving Louisiana and transiting through Qatar.
US authorities and Iranian officials acknowledged the deportation. [File Photo] / AP
September 30, 2025

The United States is deporting around 100 Iranians to Iran, The New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing two senior Iranian officials involved in the negotiations and a US official familiar with the plans.

Iranian officials said a US-chartered flight departed from Louisiana on Monday and was scheduled to arrive in Iran via Qatar sometime on Tuesday, according to the report.

The identities of the Iranians and their reasons for attempting to migrate to the US were not immediately clear, the newspaper said.

The White House and the US State Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

