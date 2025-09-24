United Nations — UN chamber fell silent as Queen Rania of Jordan joined ministers, ambassadors, and diplomats in bowing their heads for a minute's pause.



The weight of loss pressed heavily over the United Nations in New York City on Wednesday at a side event of the 80th General Assembly, convened under the title "Call to Action for Palestinian Children in the West Bank and Gaza."

The statistics were as stark. Nearly 20,000 children have been killed in Gaza since October 2023. Seventeen thousand left without parents. Nine in ten survive without enough food. One million trapped in trauma.

Jordan's foreign minister Ayman Safadi opened the conference with blunt urgency.

"The children of Gaza and the West Bank are not just statistics; they are the future of a nation being robbed of hope. We cannot stand by while an entire generation is lost to violence, hunger, and despair. Immediate action is a moral imperative."

Belgium's Maxime Prevot echoed the call. "An entire generation is at risk of being deprived of its childhood, its dignity, and its chance to build a future. We need to act now to protect Palestinian children and give them a chance at life."

The European Union's Hadja Lahbib pressed further. "The suffering of Palestinian children demands more than words — it demands concrete commitments to deliver aid, protect lives, and rebuild futures."

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, whose agency has come under sustained political attack, defended his staff’s frontline role.

"UNRWA is an invaluable asset for implementing today’s call for action. I appeal for your support in safeguarding our mandate and work, so we can continue making a tangible difference in the lives and future of millions of Palestine refugee children."

Queen Rania, who has long spoken out against the devastation of Gaza war, listened as the appeals stacked up like pillars in a hall of grief. But the room shifted when a medic took the floor.

"Please follow these wishes"

Dr Thaer Ahmad, an American-Palestinian emergency physician based in Chicago and affiliated with the University of Illinois, has volunteered extensively in Gaza with the Palestine American Medical Association and Doctors Without Borders.