WAR ON IRAN
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Germany, Norway rule out naval escort missions in Strait of Hormuz
Merz says Germany does not want to become a party to the war in Iran, with the Norwegian premier echoing the same stance.
Germany, Norway rule out naval escort missions in Strait of Hormuz
Friedrich Merz speaks at an event marking the 75th anniversary of Germany's federal criminal police BKA in Wiesbaden, Germany, on March 12, 2026. / Reuters
March 13, 2026

Germany and Norway have ruled out naval deployments to the Strait of Hormuz amid reports that G7 nations are exploring escorting tankers through the strategic waterway.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said his country has no current plans for naval deployment in the region, pointing to critical unanswered questions surrounding the escalating US and Israeli war with Iran.

"Above all, the question remains: When will this war end, and what strategy will be used to bring it to an end?" Merz said at a joint news conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store on Friday.

"These questions haven't really been answered. Therefore, from my perspective, there is currently no reason to consider military protection of the waterways."

RelatedTRT World - After causing worldwide crisis, Iran continues to ship its oil through Hormuz

During his visit to Norway, Merz said the two leaders discussed recent Middle East developments, the war's impact on energy markets and diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

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“Let me say this very clearly once again: Germany is not a party to this war, and does not want to become part of it,” he said.

“In this regard, all our efforts are focused on ending the war, and this is precisely what we are discussing with both the US administration and the Israeli government.”

Store echoed those concerns, noting the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20 percent of the world's oil passes.

"A war has begun there, and it is escalating with no end in sight," the Norwegian prime minister said. "We currently have no plans to conduct military operations there."

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
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