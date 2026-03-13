Germany and Norway have ruled out naval deployments to the Strait of Hormuz amid reports that G7 nations are exploring escorting tankers through the strategic waterway.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said his country has no current plans for naval deployment in the region, pointing to critical unanswered questions surrounding the escalating US and Israeli war with Iran.

"Above all, the question remains: When will this war end, and what strategy will be used to bring it to an end?" Merz said at a joint news conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store on Friday.

"These questions haven't really been answered. Therefore, from my perspective, there is currently no reason to consider military protection of the waterways."

Related TRT World - After causing worldwide crisis, Iran continues to ship its oil through Hormuz

During his visit to Norway, Merz said the two leaders discussed recent Middle East developments, the war's impact on energy markets and diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.