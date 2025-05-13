Israelis will be able to claim property rights in Area C of the occupied West Bank, following a May 11 decision by Israel’s Security Cabinet approving illegal land registration in the area.

Land registration is a process in which Israeli authorities will comprehensively investigate and record ownership of each plot in the official land registry.

The move aimed “to strengthen, consolidate, and expand Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria,” according to Israel’s Defence Minister, Israel Katz, marks the first time since the 1967 occupation that such a process will be implemented in the West Bank, despite being explicitly barred under international law.

Israel refers to the occupied West Bank by its Biblical names of Judea and Samaria.

"For the first time, the State of Israel is taking responsibility for the territory as a permanent sovereign and is initiating the implementation of land registration in Judea and Samaria," far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said following the announcement.

Israel’s move comes amid its brutal war on Palestinians in Gaza and elsewhere, which has killed nearly 53,000 people since October 7, 2023.

Under international law, all Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, including the West Bank, are considered illegal. Occupying powers are prohibited from making permanent changes to the land they occupy, including registering property as if it were their own.

Attorney Michael Sfard, a specialist in international human rights law, warned that the decision violates this fundamental principle.



“There's no chance that any Palestinian will have their rights recognised... this is a massive land grab by Israel of all lands in Area C,” he added.

Experts say the new registration plan amounts to de facto annexation and makes the already dwindling prospect of a two-state solution all but impossible.

Peace Now, an Israeli organisation that advocates for the two-state solution, described the move as “a mega theft of Palestinian lands in Area C,” warning that Palestinians will have no practical way to assert ownership rights.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has recently launched its own land registration efforts, which Israel does not recognise.

According to Monday’s decision, Palestinian officials and surveyors will be prevented from entering areas where land registration is underway. Financial aid supporting the PA's registration effort will be intercepted, and senior PA officials will be instructed to halt the project.