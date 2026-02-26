Israeli Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has decided to summon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to provide testimony in an investigation into the alleged leaking of classified documents, according to local media reports.

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN reported that a date for Netanyahu’s testimony has not yet been determined.

Netanyahu is expected to answer questions regarding how information was obtained from his office as part of an ongoing case examining allegations that his chief of staff, Tzachi Braverman, attempted to obstruct an investigation into the leak of confidential documents to the German newspaper Bild.

The attorney general granted police authorisation to summon Netanyahu for questioning.

A court-imposed confidentiality order concerning how the classified information was obtained prior to the leak remains in effect.

A secret meeting