Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday said that his country and Saudi Arabia have reached an “important arrangement” on defence cooperation during his visit to the Gulf nation.

In a statement on the US social media company X, Zelenskyy said the agreement between the defence ministries of both countries was signed ahead of his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“It lays the foundation for future contracts, technological cooperation, and investment. It also strengthens Ukraine’s international role as a security donor,” he said.

Regarding his meeting with the Saudi crown prince, he stated that they discussed the situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region as a whole, developments in fuel markets, and potential energy cooperation, among other matters.

The Ukrainian president arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, where he said “important meetings” have been scheduled.

‘Building system’

Earlier on Friday, Zelenskyy met with a group of Ukrainian military experts who have been in the Gulf nation for the past week to help counter Iranian drones.