AFCON hosts Morocco have knocked out Nigeria from the semi-finals in penalty shootouts, setting up a clash against Senegal in the final.

The hosts have been wasteful during the 90 minutes of the match, missing many attempts. The Nigeria Super Eagles, on the other hand, had only two shots, one of them on target.

The 120 minutes ended with no team prevailing, leading to the penalty shootouts.

In the penalties, Morocco scored four of their five shots, whereas Nigeria scored two.

The victory brings Morocco closer to its second title, which they have been seeking since its last AFCON victory in 1976.