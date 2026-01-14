AFCON hosts Morocco have knocked out Nigeria from the semi-finals in penalty shootouts, setting up a clash against Senegal in the final.
The hosts have been wasteful during the 90 minutes of the match, missing many attempts. The Nigeria Super Eagles, on the other hand, had only two shots, one of them on target.
The 120 minutes ended with no team prevailing, leading to the penalty shootouts.
In the penalties, Morocco scored four of their five shots, whereas Nigeria scored two.
The victory brings Morocco closer to its second title, which they have been seeking since its last AFCON victory in 1976.
Senegal knock out Egypt
Earlier, Senegal faced Egypt in the first semi-final match, where they beat the Pharaohs 1-0.
The Lions of Teranga took full control of the match, with 65 percent ball possession and 11 shots.
The Pharaohs kept their sheet clean with solid defending until Sadio Mane finally took the lead for Senegal in the 78th minute.
The final match will determine which of Senegal and Morocco will secure their second AFCON title, while Egypt with seven titles will face Nigeria, which holds three titles for the third place.