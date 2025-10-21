The British government officially removed Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) from its list of proscribed terrorist organisations, citing the move as part of efforts to engage with Syria’s new government following the fall of the Assad regime last year.

An order has been laid in parliament to de-proscribe the HTS, enabling “closer engagement with the new Syrian government” led by President Ahmed al Sharaa, according to a government statement.

The Home Office said on Tuesday that the decision supports a range of UK priorities, including counter-terrorism cooperation, migration management, and the elimination of Syria’s remaining chemical weapons.

The HTS, which was listed as an alias of al Qaeda in 2017, was one of the most powerful armed groups opposing Bashar al Assad’s forces during Syria’s civil war.

Its removal from the terrorist list comes amid renewed diplomatic engagement between London and Damascus.

“The UK will continue to press for genuine progress and hold the Syrian government accountable for its actions in fighting terrorism and restoring stability in Syria and the wider region,” the statement read.

“We will continue to judge the new Syrian government on their actions, not on their words.”

Related TRT World - US revokes terrorist designation of Hayat Tahrir al Sham group

First diplomatic thaw in over a decade