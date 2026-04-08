The Turkish foreign ministry has criticised Greece’s policies toward the Turkish minority in Western Thrace, saying their rights under the Lausanne Peace Treaty are being disregarded.

In a statement on Wednesday, it said that Greece “persistently disregards the rights and freedoms” of the minority by not recognising their elected muftis.

It also raised concerns about recent developments, stating that the process of appointing a mufti in Didymoteicho was carried out “under the guise of elections” without consulting minority representatives.

The ministry said similar practices are now being attempted in Rodopi and Xanthi (Iskece). “We cannot accept these practices,” it said.

The ministry urged the international community to take note that Greece “does not recognise the elected religious leaders of an official minority in its territory.”