TÜRKİYE
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Türkiye calls on Greece to uphold rights of elected Turkish minority religious leaders
The Turkish foreign ministry criticises the appointment process, calling for recognition of elected muftis.
Türkiye calls on Greece to uphold rights of elected Turkish minority religious leaders
Türkiye urges Greece to respect rights of elected Turkish minority religious leaders / AA
16 hours ago

The Turkish foreign ministry has criticised Greece’s policies toward the Turkish minority in Western Thrace, saying their rights under the Lausanne Peace Treaty are being disregarded.

In a statement on Wednesday, it said that Greece “persistently disregards the rights and freedoms” of the minority by not recognising their elected muftis.

It also raised concerns about recent developments, stating that the process of appointing a mufti in Didymoteicho was carried out “under the guise of elections” without consulting minority representatives.

The ministry said similar practices are now being attempted in Rodopi and Xanthi (Iskece). “We cannot accept these practices,” it said.

The ministry urged the international community to take note that Greece “does not recognise the elected religious leaders of an official minority in its territory.”

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The statement said ending what it described as “repressive practices” would positively affect relations.

“We call on the Greek authorities to turn back from the wrong path,” it added.

The ministry said Ankara will continue to closely monitor the protection of the minority’s rights in line with its obligations.

SOURCE:AA
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