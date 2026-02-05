US President Donald Trump has suggested that a "softer touch" may be needed on immigration, as his administration said 700 federal officers would be pulled from Minnesota after weeks of aggressive and even deadly operations.

The fatal shootings of two protesters in Minneapolis last month sparked widespread outrage in the US and calls for an end to immigration raids in the Midwestern city, but Trump's administration has been reluctant to shift course.

"I learned that maybe we could use a little bit of a softer touch," Trump said in an interview with NBC's "Nightly News" when asked what he had learned from Minneapolis.

“I’ve called the people. I’ve called the governor. I’ve called the mayor. Spoke to them. Had great conversations with them,” the US President added.

Trump's border chief Tom Homan had earlier announced that 700 federal officers would be withdrawn from Minnesota, but said the contentious deployment would continue, with about 2,000 agents remaining after the drawdown.

The mayor of Minneapolis and the governor of Minnesota described the announcement as "a step in the right direction," but called for the federal government to move faster in winding down its immigration operations in the state.

Homan — sent as a replacement to oversee the crackdown in Minneapolis as anger over the fatal shootings and the government's false accounts of them grew — said the reduction would take effect immediately. He cited increased cooperation with local authorities.

Homan said there are now "more officers taking custody of criminal aliens directly from the jails" rather than detaining them on the streets — efforts that require fewer personnel.

Before the launch of the high-profile crackdown in Minnesota, there were only 150 federal immigration officers in the state, he said.