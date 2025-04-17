The Pyramids of Giza – built by the ancient Egyptians or not?

It’s one of the most hotly contested debates in archaeology and history. From armchair conspiracy theorists to YouTubers, journalists, and scientists, countless studies, treatises, and polemics have been attempting to crack one of the most ancient mysteries of this Earth.

Now, a team of Italian and Scottish scientists believes they may have deciphered it in a study that claims the pyramids sit on top of an “underground city” or the mythical Halls of Amenti beneath the Pyramids of Giza. Experts dismiss it as “ fake news .”

Dubbed The Khafre Project, named after the middle and second-largest of the three pyramids, Corrado Malanga of Italy’s University of Pisa and Filippo Biondi of the University of Strathclyde in Scotland say they’ve discovered massive structures up to two kilometres beneath the surface of the 4,500-year-old wonder of the world.

Using a modified version of Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), a technique patented by Biondi, the team claims to have discovered an enormous limestone platform containing eight vertical shafts spiralling pathways downward, connecting to two cube-shaped structures each measuring 90 meters per side.

Electromagnetic signals were turned into phononic data that unveiled larger infrastructure leading down thousands of feet underground.

The team also says that they had identified a water system more than 640 metres below the pyramid, located beneath the platform, with underground pathways burrowing deeper into the earth.

Malanga believes they have discovered “what can only be described as a true underground city.” Speaking at a news briefing in March, Malanga said this city can be viewed when the images are magnified.

Folklore or more?

This team joins a growing faction of archaeology and history enthusiasts who challenge the official accounts and narratives of how and when the pyramids were constructed.

The bottom line of their argument is that the mysterious structures could not possibly have been built by the ancient Egyptians, as they did not possess the technology to accurately build three eight-sided pyramids, accurately aligning with true north. They argue that there is no conclusive evidence to prove that the pyramids were meant for and built by the Fourth Dynasty pharaohs of ancient Egypt.

This deviation from mainstream narrative” comes with various lore and legend. Some say the pyramids were ancient power stations. Others credit aliens. American psychic Edgar Cayce hyped the idea in the 20th century that a hidden “Hall of Records”, part of Halls of Amenti, lies beneath the Giza Plateau.

The Italian and Scottish scientists lean into that hypothesis, suggesting that “the Pyramid of Khafre might conceal undiscovered secrets, notably the fabled Hall of Records.” That’s the mythical, ancient library holding records of the fabled Atlantis that lay under the Great Sphinx, as Cayce claimed.

Such thinking goes against the canon and is promptly shot down by veteran Egyptologists like Zahi Hawass, Egypt's former Minister of Tourism and Antiquities.

“I'm telling you that this theory, as well as other theories, I say goes with the wind always because it has no scientific basis at all,” Hawass tells TRT World.

“All the scientists that I contacted, they said there is no way that this technique can show 168 meters under the ground. This is number one,” Hawass says, continuing, “number two, the base of the Great Pyramid and the base of the Second Pyramid is completely made of solid rock, no stones, and there is nothing that can be under a solid rock at all.”

Science in question

The crux of the issue lies with the use of Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), a remote-sensing technology used by space agencies like NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA). NASA’s website defines it as thus: “an instrument sends out a pulse of energy and then records the amount of that energy reflected back after it interacts with Earth.”

When TRT World reached out to ESA asking about SAR’s ability to gauge potential underground structures beneath Giza Plateau, ESA responded that “the radars have a limited capacity to penetrate the soil. This capacity varies with the frequency used and can go up to 10 meters.”

This is something Biondi concurs with: “I think that the 10 meters that the European Space Agency gave you is really optimistic, and in my personal opinion is absolutely less than 10 meters, because the power spectra density from space to the Earth is very low. And so, it's impossible.”