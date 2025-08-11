At least seven people were killed early on Monday when a landslide struck a group of labourers working to restore the water supply in northern Pakistan, an official said.

Three others were injured during the incident when they were trying to restore a water channel damaged by recent floods in Danyor city, Gilgit-Baltistan, local government spokesman Faizaullah Faraq said.

Rescuers struggled for hours to pull the dead and injured out of the rubble.

The scenic Gilgit-Baltistan region, home to five peaks above 8,000 metres, has been grappling with rains and floods since late June that have killed 17 people, while a dozen tourists, including a local TV anchor, have been reported missing.