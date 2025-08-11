CLIMATE
Deadly landslide strikes northern Pakistan killing seven people
Rescuers search for survivors after landslide hits workers restoring flood-damaged water channels in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Rescuers struggled for hours to pull the dead and injured out of the debris.
August 11, 2025

At least seven people were killed early on Monday when a landslide struck a group of labourers working to restore the water supply in northern Pakistan, an official said.

Three others were injured during the incident when they were trying to restore a water channel damaged by recent floods in Danyor city, Gilgit-Baltistan, local government spokesman Faizaullah Faraq said.

Rescuers struggled for hours to pull the dead and injured out of the rubble.

The scenic Gilgit-Baltistan region, home to five peaks above 8,000 metres, has been grappling with rains and floods since late June that have killed 17 people, while a dozen tourists, including a local TV anchor, have been reported missing.

​​​​​​​On Sunday, a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) swept away part of the Karakoram Highway that connects Pakistan with neighbouring China, in addition to washing away several houses and government buildings in the region.

Across the country, over 300 deaths have been reported, with more than 700 injured due to rain-related accidents since June 26, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

Monsoon rains usually cause devastation in the South Asian country, but the climate impacts, including melting glaciers, have increased their intensity and unpredictability over the past few years.

SOURCE:AA
