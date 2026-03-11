WORLD
French Thales unveils AI-powered SkyDefender to strengthen European missile defence
The new SkyDefender platform combines radar, cybersecurity and AI technologies to strengthen layered defence against drones, missiles and complex aerial threats.
Thales Ground Master multi-mission medium-range radar is displayed at the 55th Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, June 18 2025. / Reuters
The French multinational aerospace and defence corporation Thales said on Wednesday it had unveiled a new integrated air and missile defence system that combines existing technologies with artificial intelligence to strengthen threat detection and response.

The system, called SkyDefender, is designed as a multi-layered defence dome capable of countering threats across land, sea and space, Europe’s largest defence technology company said in a statement.

“Combining Thales’ expertise in cybersecurity and advanced artificial intelligence through cortAIx, Thales AI accelerator, SkyDefender enables operational superiority and proactive defence against cyberattacks and evolving threats,” it said.

The launch reflects growing European efforts to strengthen layered air defence capabilities as geopolitical tensions drive demand for integrated, technology-driven security solutions.

SkyDefender brings together several established systems, including ForceShield for short-range threats such as drones and the SAMP-T NG platform for medium-range air defence.

For long-range protection, the platform integrates SMART-L Multi-Mission radars and advanced sensors capable of detecting threats at distances of up to 5,000 kilometres.

According to Thales, the combined systems enable armed forces to track complex targets, including fighter jets and ballistic missiles, while improving early warning and space domain awareness capabilities.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
