The French multinational aerospace and defence corporation Thales said on Wednesday it had unveiled a new integrated air and missile defence system that combines existing technologies with artificial intelligence to strengthen threat detection and response.

The system, called SkyDefender, is designed as a multi-layered defence dome capable of countering threats across land, sea and space, Europe’s largest defence technology company said in a statement.

“Combining Thales’ expertise in cybersecurity and advanced artificial intelligence through cortAIx, Thales AI accelerator, SkyDefender enables operational superiority and proactive defence against cyberattacks and evolving threats,” it said.

The launch reflects growing European efforts to strengthen layered air defence capabilities as geopolitical tensions drive demand for integrated, technology-driven security solutions.