Israel has intensified what officials and analysts describe as a campaign of psychological warfare in Gaza City, seeking to frighten Palestinians into leaving the city for the south as heavy bombardment continues.

Since launching its offensive on August 11, the Israeli army has targeted high-rise buildings, homes and shelters, while spreading messages that tents, food and medical care await forcibly displaced families in southern Gaza.

Despite this propaganda, most of the one million residents of Gaza City have stayed put, with Israeli media outlets estimating that only about 350,000 have fled so far.

On Tuesday, Maariv reported that Monday night’s use of illumination flares was aimed at sowing panic among residents.

“Past experience in Jabalia shows that once residents saw the tanks, they fled for their lives,” the newspaper said, citing a security source.

Channel 12 said security officials believe the current level of displacement is sufficient to begin a ground offensive, while Walla news site noted the army’s “disappointment” that far fewer residents have left than expected.

The report came after one of the city’s deadliest nights, when 35 Palestinians were killed under heavy fire.

Witnesses said Israeli forces also deployed explosive-laden robots to demolish homes.