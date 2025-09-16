WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
The occupation army stands frustrated as the majority of Palestinians refuse to evacuate despite heavy bombardment, Israeli media say.
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Smoke billows from an evacuated UNRWA school following Israeli air strikes at al-Shati (Beach) refugee camp in Gaza City on September 13, 2025. / Reuters
September 16, 2025

Israel has intensified what officials and analysts describe as a campaign of psychological warfare in Gaza City, seeking to frighten Palestinians into leaving the city for the south as heavy bombardment continues.

Since launching its offensive on August 11, the Israeli army has targeted high-rise buildings, homes and shelters, while spreading messages that tents, food and medical care await forcibly displaced families in southern Gaza.

Despite this propaganda, most of the one million residents of Gaza City have stayed put, with Israeli media outlets estimating that only about 350,000 have fled so far.

On Tuesday, Maariv reported that Monday night’s use of illumination flares was aimed at sowing panic among residents.

“Past experience in Jabalia shows that once residents saw the tanks, they fled for their lives,” the newspaper said, citing a security source.

Channel 12 said security officials believe the current level of displacement is sufficient to begin a ground offensive, while Walla news site noted the army’s “disappointment” that far fewer residents have left than expected.

The report came after one of the city’s deadliest nights, when 35 Palestinians were killed under heavy fire.

Witnesses said Israeli forces also deployed explosive-laden robots to demolish homes.

RECOMMENDED

Walla added that around 20,000 residents left Gaza City on foot in a single night, but about 650,000 remain.

RelatedTRT World - Israel’s expansionist drive from Jerusalem to Gaza is a recipe for endless war

The psychological operations are unfolding alongside a broader plan approved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government on August 8 to gradually reoccupy Gaza, beginning with Gaza City.

Since then, the offensive has moved from the Zeitoun district into other neighbourhoods, leaving vast areas destroyed.

According to Palestinian Government Media Office in Gaza, more than 3,600 buildings and towers in Gaza City have been completely or severely damaged since the assault began, along with 13,000 tents that had sheltered displaced families.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed almost 65,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable and triggered widespread starvation and disease.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy