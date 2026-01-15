Foreign envoys from the EU and a group of foreign embassies have called for “urgent action” to move South Sudan towards peace, according to the German embassy.

Expressing “grave concern” over the state of peace in the East African nation on Tuesday, the envoys, representing regional states and key donor countries, urged President Salva Kiir and suspended First Vice President Riek Machar to take steps using inclusive dialogue, the diplomatic mission said late on Wednesday through X.

It said ambassadors and representatives from Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Norway, the Netherlands, Sudan, Uganda, the UK and the US, along with the EU delegation, supported the call.

South Sudan, the world’s youngest nation, gained independence from Sudan in 2011 following a referendum.