WORLD
1 min read
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Russia warns it would take military countermeasures if Western nations expand their military presence in Greenland
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland is militarised: FM Lavrov / Reuters
February 11, 2026

Russia threatened to take military "countermeasures" if the West boosts its own military footprint on Greenland, Moscow's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Several European countries have sent small contingents of troops to Greenland in recent weeks after President Donald Trump repeatedly said he wanted to annex the Arctic island.

"Of course, in the event of the militarisation of Greenland and the creation of military capabilities aimed at Russia, we will take adequate countermeasures, including military-technical ones," Lavrov said in a speech to Russian lawmakers.

Greenland, home to some 57,000 people, has been an autonomous Danish territory for decades.

RelatedTRT World - Moscow slams Western claims of Russian, Chinese threats to Greenland

Trump last month backed off threats to seize Greenland after saying he had struck a "framework" deal with NATO chief Mark Rutte to ensure greater US influence.

RECOMMENDED

He had previously been warning that if the United States did not seize Greenland, Russia or China could.

"The US, Denmark and Greenland must sort this out themselves," Lavrov said.

He accused Denmark of treating Greenlanders as "second-class citizens."

Greenland has said that sovereignty and integrity are a "red line" in any discussions with Washington.

RelatedTRT World - Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Sweden sends fighter jets to patrol Greenland for NATO’s Arctic Sentry
Why does February only have 28 days?
Germany's top court dismisses Palestinian challenge to arms exports to Israel
'A day of liberation': Bangladesh counts vote after 'most peaceful' elections
Russia tightens grip on WhatsApp, app vows to defend encryption
Has America’s decade-long military presence in Syria come to an end?
Türkiye slams Israeli measures in occupied West Bank
Nationwide strike by Indian farmers piles pressure on Modi over US trade pact
Türkiye's Erdogan calls for stronger transport integration among Muslim nations
NATO head presses Europe, Canada on defence spending as US priorities shift east
Starmer condemns Ratcliffe's claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
German police arrest two in PKK probe, seize guns and drugs
Britain commits major air defence support to Ukraine
Colombia declares emergency as deadly floods displace thousands
Türkiye's maiden unmanned surface vessel secures Saudi partnership