Russia threatened to take military "countermeasures" if the West boosts its own military footprint on Greenland, Moscow's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Several European countries have sent small contingents of troops to Greenland in recent weeks after President Donald Trump repeatedly said he wanted to annex the Arctic island.

"Of course, in the event of the militarisation of Greenland and the creation of military capabilities aimed at Russia, we will take adequate countermeasures, including military-technical ones," Lavrov said in a speech to Russian lawmakers.

Greenland, home to some 57,000 people, has been an autonomous Danish territory for decades.

Trump last month backed off threats to seize Greenland after saying he had struck a "framework" deal with NATO chief Mark Rutte to ensure greater US influence.