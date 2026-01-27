India and China have cut emissions from electricity generation by accelerating clean energy deployment, researchers say, offsetting growing coal use in the US and capping global growth in pollutants linked to climate change.

Power sector emissions by China and India, the world's top coal users who accounted for 93 percent of the rise in carbon dioxide discharges in the decade through 2024, declined simultaneously for the first time in 52 years, according to a report by Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) this month.

"The fall in emissions in China and India in 2025 is a sign of things to come, as both countries added a record amount of new clean-power generation last year, which was more than sufficient to meet rising demand," said Lauri Myllyvirta, lead analyst at CREA, an independent research group registered in Finland.

Related TRT World - China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time

China, India power emissions fall

China's power sector emissions fell by 40 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2e), or 0.7 percent annually in 2025, while discharges by Indian utilities declined 38 million tCO2e, or 4.1 percent, in the 11 months to the end of November, according to estimates from energy think-tank Ember compiled based on monthly government statistics.

That offset a 55.7 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2e) rise in annual US emissions after an annual 13.1 percent increase in coal-fired power output drove US power plant emissions 3.3 percent higher in 2025, the fastest this century, the estimates showed, helping global emissions stay largely flat.

Power plant emissions rose 3.4 percent in China and 4.4 percent in India annually on average over the 10 years to 2024, but fell 2.4 percent in the US. The three countries account for 60 percent of the world's power sector emissions, which make up about 35 percent of all polluting discharges linked to climate change.