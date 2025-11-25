US
Senate Democrats press Trump admin to release legal basis for lethal anti-drug strikes
The US military has carried out 21 attacks on suspected drug-smuggling vessels, resulting in the deaths of at least 83 people so far.
The US has for months been expanding military operations across Latin America, deploying Marines, warships, fighter and bomber jets. / Reuters
November 25, 2025

Thirteen Senate Democrats asked the Trump administration on Monday to declassify and publicly release the Justice Department Office of Legal Counsel's written opinion on the US military’s recent strikes against alleged drug-trafficking boats in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.

In a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the senators emphasised the importance of transparency regarding the rationale behind the use of lethal force.

"Few decisions are more consequential for a democracy than the use of lethal force," the lawmakers, all members of the Senate Armed Services Committee, wrote in the letter.

"We therefore believe that the declassification and public release of this important document would enhance transparency in the use of deadly force by our Nation’s military and is necessary to ensure Congress and the American people are fully informed of the legal justification supporting these strikes," they added.

“Narco-terrorists"

So far, the US military has carried out 21 attacks on suspected drug-smuggling vessels, resulting in the deaths of at least 83 people whom the administration has described as “narco-terrorists."

On Monday, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said US President Donald Trump has been “very satisfied” with recent US strikes.

"You can expect to see those strikes continue," Leavitt told reporters.

The US has for months been expanding military operations across Latin America, deploying Marines, warships, fighter and bomber jets, submarines and drones amid speculation that the US could launch an attack on Venezuela, though Trump said Friday that he would soon speak with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro.

Maduro has said Venezuela is ready for “face-to-face” dialogue with Washington.

SOURCE:AA
