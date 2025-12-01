The president of the International Criminal Court and key European members on Monday issued a defiant declaration of the tribunal's independence in the face of US sanctions against several of its top officials.

Opening an annual meeting that brought together representatives from the countries that are part of the ICC, Tomoko Akane said: "Let me be explicit. We never accept any kind of pressure from anyone."

"Our independence and impartiality are our Pole Stars and remain unaffected. Our loyalties are only with the Rome Statute (which established the ICC and sets out its powers) and international law," said the Japanese jurist.

The ICC, which prosecutes individuals for war crimes and crimes against humanity, is suffering arguably the most difficult period in its 23-year history.

US President Donald Trump, furious at arrest warrants issued for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the genocidal war in Gaza, has slapped sanctions on key officials including judges and prosecutors.

Neither the United States nor Israel is party to the ICC. But in 2021 the court ruled that its jurisdiction extends to the Palestinian territories of Gaza and the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Currently, 125 countries — two thirds of UN member states — are party to the court. Other countries that refused to join it include China, Russia, North Korea, Libya and Saudi Arabia.