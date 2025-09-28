Ukraine said that Russia pounded the country with "hundreds" of drones and missiles overnight, wounding at least 10 people, as neighbouring Poland scrambled jets to secure its airspace.

The attacks came after Russia warned NATO against taking sterner action in response to alleged incursions into airspace covered by the military alliance.

They also followed the revelation by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Kiev had received a US-made Patriot air defence system from Israel for use against Russian assaults.

"Russia launched another massive air attack on Ukrainian cities while people were sleeping," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said on X on Sunday.

"Again, hundreds of drones and missiles, destroying residential buildings and causing civilian casualties," he said.

He posted footage of flames bursting from the windows of a multi-storey apartment block, which Sybiga said was as a result of the attack.

‘Massive’ assault

Kiev mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that the Ukrainian capital was under a "massive" assault and urged people to stay in shelters.

He said at least six people had been wounded "as a result of the enemy's attack", five of whom were treated in hospital and one at the scene.

The governor of the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region said Russian strikes there had wounded at least four people.

Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential office, accused Moscow of waging a "war against civilians".

"There will be a response to these actions. But the West's economic blows against Russia must also be stronger," Yermak said.

Poland's armed forces said on X that they had scrambled fighter jets in its airspace and put ground-based air defence systems on high alert in response to the Russian strikes in Ukraine.