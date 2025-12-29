MIDDLE EAST
US would strike Iran again if it rebuilds its nuclear programme — Trump
The US president says he remains open to negotiating a deal with Iran, which he called "smarter."
"You know, they could've made a deal the last time before we went through a big attack on them," Trump said. / Reuters
December 29, 2025

US President Donald Trump has threatened that the US would quickly launch new attacks on Iran if it is rebuilding the nuclear programme that he struck in June.

"I hear Iran is trying to build up again, and if they are, we have to knock them down," he told reporters on Monday while welcoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. "We'll knock the hell out of them."

Trump also said he remained open to negotiating a "deal," which he called "much smarter."

"You know, they could've made a deal the last time before we went through a big attack on them," Trump said.

Trump urged Israel not to strike Iran last summer as they were in the middle of nuclear talks. Still, Israel struck Iran unprovoked, sparking a 12-day conflict that ended with the US striking Iran's Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear sites.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
