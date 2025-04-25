TÜRKİYE
Turkish president, New Zealand’s prime minister discuss bilateral ties in Istanbul
Meeting at Dolmabahce Presidential Office also addresses regional, global issues.
00:00
Erdogan said that there are "historical bonds of friendship" between Türkiye and New Zealand, adding that Türkiye regards New Zealand as an "essential partner" in the Pacific region.
April 25, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in Istanbul, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

The meeting at the Dolmabahce Presidential Office addressed bilateral relations between Türkiye and New Zealand, as well as regional and global issues, the directorate said on X.

Erdogan said that there are “historical bonds of friendship” between Türkiye and New Zealand, adding that Türkiye regards New Zealand as an “essential partner” in the Pacific region.

He said that they are working to strengthen cooperation between the two countries through steps already taken and to be taken, particularly in trade, transportation, and the defence industry.

Erdogan stressed that the world is facing important challenges and Türkiye is making efforts to stop Israel’s attacks in Gaza, and that lasting peace in the region is only possible through a two-state solution.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun, and Chief Foreign Policy and Security Adviser to the President Akif Cagatay Kilic were also present in the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Luxon, who is visiting Türkiye on the occasion of the 110th anniversary of the Canakkale Land Battles and Anzac Day Commemoration Ceremonies, was welcomed with an official ceremony at the Dolmabahce Presidential Office.

Erdogan also hosted a dinner in honour of Luxon.

