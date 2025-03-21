Taiwan has launched a campaign against its citizens found to be holding Chinese identity cards, with over 40 individuals currently under investigation and 14 already facing the revocation of their Taiwanese household registration and associated documents, according to local media reports.

This move comes amid Beijing’s latest policy initiative to simplify travel and residency procedures for residents of Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao, raising fresh tensions across the Taiwan Strait.

Beijing considers Taiwan a "breakaway province" and refers to its people as "residents," while Taipei, asserting its independence since 1949, identifies them as "citizens."

While some Taiwanese analysts view Beijing’s easing of travel and residency rules as a strategic move to erode Taiwan’s autonomy, others with business and family ties in the mainland see it as part of Beijing’s broader policy toward Taiwan.

“I think this policy is consistent with Beijing's policies towards Taiwan compatriots in general, which aims to offer us the maximum conveniences as Chinese citizens with the goal of getting more Taiwan compatriots to see the Chinese mainland for what it is,” Taipei-based geopolitical analyst Zhong Xiangyu tells TRT World.

Taiwan’s sharp reaction

Focus Taiwan, the English-language news platform of Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA), reported the Taiwan government’s crackdown, citing a press conference by Interior Minister Liu Shyh-fang on Thursday.

At the briefing, Liu warned that Taiwanese citizens with Chinese IDs would lose their health insurance, identity cards, and passports. “They will no longer be Taiwanese citizens,” she said.

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s leader William Lai Ching-te accused Beijing of escalating "influence campaigns" to absorb Taiwan, calling China a "hostile foreign force" under Taiwan’s Anti-Infiltration Act.

Zhong believes that the strong reaction from Taipei is politically motivated. “The sharp reaction at this point, in my opinion, is to sell the idea that Beijing is conniving to undermine Taiwan's security and sovereignty,” he argues.

Lai's firm stance against Beijing may also serve a political purpose, especially amid declining approval ratings, adds the Taiwanese analyst.

Commenting on Taiwan's move to revoke household registration for those with Chinese IDs, Zhong explains: "This isn't entirely accurate. Under Taiwan's laws, one can be a citizen of the 'Republic of China' (Taiwan’s official name) without a hukou (household registration), but without it, essential rights—such as residency and voting—are effectively revoked."

"Taipei's policy states that anyone found with a hukou on the mainland automatically loses their hukou in Taiwan," he adds. "These are simply the legal provisions in place, so I won’t comment on their fairness."

Beijing expands residency benefits