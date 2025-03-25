WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
No aid reached Gaza in over three weeks: UN
The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said most aid access requests are denied, preventing fuel deliveries and supply retrieval.
00:00
No aid reached Gaza in over three weeks: UN
The UN emphasised that the denials are preventing aid workers from performing critical tasks, including retrieving supplies stranded at the border and delivering fuel to bakeries. / Reuters
March 25, 2025

The United Nations has warned that humanitarian supplies in Gaza continue to dwindle, with no cargo entering the enclave in more than three weeks because of Israeli restrictions.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told a news conference that "most attempts by humanitarian organisations to coordinate access with Israeli authorities in Gaza are being denied."

"OCHA also warns that supplies continue to dwindle, with no cargo having entered Gaza in over three weeks," he said.

He emphasised that the denials are preventing aid workers from performing critical tasks, including retrieving supplies stranded at the border and delivering fuel to bakeries.

"Yesterday, five out of seven attempts to coordinate humanitarian access with Israeli authorities were denied. Today, six out of nine were rejected," Dujarric said.

He noted that at least 220 temporary learning spaces in Gaza remain closed, affecting more than 60,000 children.

"Public schools will remain closed for in-person classes until at least the end of Ramadan due to the renewed escalation of hostilities," he added.,

RelatedTRT Global - Israel threatens to occupy more Gaza land

Targeting journalists

RECOMMENDED

Asked about Israel assassinating a journalist from the Qatari television station, Al Jazeera, in Gaza, whom Israel accused of being a Hamas member, Dujarric said, "It’s another example of competing stories, competing narratives. I think one way to solve that would be to allow more journalists into Gaza."

At least 208 Palestinian journalists have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 2023, according to the Gaza Media Office.

The Israeli army launched a surprise aerial campaign on Gaza on March 18, killing nearly 800 people, injuring over 1,600, and shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

More than 50,100 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 113,700 have been injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

RelatedTRT Global - Israel's attack on Nasser Hospital strained Gaza healthcare: WHO

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo
One killed, dozens missing after towering pile of garbage collapses at Philippines landfill
Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod
Iranian state media comments on protests, says US and Israel behind overnight unrest
Russian strikes kill four, injure 10 in Kiev as Ukraine reports nationwide 'missile threat'
Two injured in Portland shooting involving federal agents, police say
Syrian Defence Ministry announces ceasefire in Aleppo neighbourhoods
Trump administration announces new assistant attorney general post to combat 'fraud'