WORLD
2 min read
IED blasts kill two, injure 25 in Pakistan's Balochistan and KP provinces
The latest attacks come a day after four police officers were killed in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
IED blasts kill two, injure 25 in Pakistan's Balochistan and KP provinces
(FILE) Security officials and rescue workers gather at the site of a bomb blast outside a police station in Quetta, Balochistan. / Reuters
January 6, 2026

At least one person was killed and 16 others injured in an explosion on Monday in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, officials said.

The blast occurred in Panjgur district, an official at the district's police control room said by phone.

The official said it was "apparently an IED blast targeting civilians" in Chatkan Bazaar, referring to an improvised explosive device.

Police and security forces swiftly cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to secure the site and collect evidence.

In a separate blast on Monday, one person was killed and nine others were injured in the country's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after an IED targeting a vehicle of a cement factory in Lakki Marwat district went off, police said, according to local broadcaster Geo News.

RelatedTRT World - Pakistan, China call for action against Afghanistan-based terror groups: statement

No terror group immediately claimed responsibility for either attack.

RECOMMENDED

The incidents occurred a day after four police personnel were killed in two separate attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

On Sunday, three police officers were killed in a suspected terrorist attack in Lakki Marwat district.

A local civil administration official said on condition of anonymity that police conducted a search-and-strike operation following the attack, killing one terrorist during a clash, while a police officer was also injured.

The official added that the operation is still ongoing in the area.

Pakistan has seen a surge in terrorist attacks in recent years, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Man kills five with axe, hammer at Ukraine displacement shelter
Israeli drone strike kills two Palestinians in Gaza in yet another ceasefire violation
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Iran warns Netanyahu's US visit will have a 'destructive' influence on diplomacy
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025
Anarchist group claims Italy rail sabotage during Winter Olympics opening