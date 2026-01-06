At least one person was killed and 16 others injured in an explosion on Monday in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, officials said.

The blast occurred in Panjgur district, an official at the district's police control room said by phone.

The official said it was "apparently an IED blast targeting civilians" in Chatkan Bazaar, referring to an improvised explosive device.

Police and security forces swiftly cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to secure the site and collect evidence.

In a separate blast on Monday, one person was killed and nine others were injured in the country's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after an IED targeting a vehicle of a cement factory in Lakki Marwat district went off, police said, according to local broadcaster Geo News.

No terror group immediately claimed responsibility for either attack.